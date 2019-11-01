China ends key leadership meeting by highlighting a new requirement: 'Learn, learn, learn'

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) attends a military parade with former presidents Hu Jintao (L) and Jiang Zemin in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on October 1, 2019, to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PeopleÕs Republic of China.

BEIJING — At the highest level, Chinese leaders don't appear eager to make major economic reforms right now to what has long been criticized as a state-dominated economy. Instead, the ruling party is urging officials to "learn" and "modernize."

After this week's closed-door meetings of the top leadership at the Communist Party of China (CPC), authorities on Friday emphasized the need for government officials to learn more about what the ruling party stands for under President Xi Jinping — what's promoted as socialism with Chinese characteristics.

In many ways, that conservatism contrasts with recent announcements Beijing has made about opening its once tightly closed market further to foreign businesses.

"High-quality officials" are "good at learning," said Jiang Jinquan, deputy director in charge of routine work of the Policy Research Office of the CPC's Central Committee. He noted that a challenging global environment requires China to speed up efforts to "modernize."

"Some officials lack (the) ability to adapt and learn," Jiang said, according to an official translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. "We ask them to learn, learn, learn. That is a new requirement for them."

Jiang was speaking to reporters alongside six other government officials at the conclusion of the "Fourth Plenum of the 19th Party Congress." The meeting, which takes place roughly once-a-year, gathers China's highest political circle to discuss policy.

This particular gathering was expected to focus on party governance.