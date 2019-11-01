China says it's reached a consensus on core points with the US during this week's trade talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan.

China said Friday it has reached a consensus with the U.S. on the core trade concerns after a phone call among high-level trade negotiators this week.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday. It said the two sides conducted "serious and constructive" discussions on "core" trade points, while discussed arrangements on the next consultation.

The White House said in a statement Friday the trade representatives "made progress in a variety of areas and are in the process of resolving outstanding issues. Discussions will continue at the deputy level."

Earlier this month, the U.S. and China reached a truce and started working to finalize a "phase one" trade agreement that includes a pause in tariff escalation and Chinese agriculture buying. President Donald Trump said Thursday a new location for signing the limited deal will be announced soon after the initial gathering in Chile was canceled due to protests.

Trump also said the "phase one" trade deal represents 60% of a long-term agreement. However, a report Thursday showed China is doubtful about reaching a comprehensive trade deal with the U.S. due to Trump's "impulsive nature."

