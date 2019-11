Passengers disembark a Thomas Cook aircraft at Manchester Airport on September 23, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Fosun Tourism Group on Friday said it will acquire the intellectual property assets of Thomas Cook Group Plc for 11 million pounds ($14.25 million).

The assets on sale include trademarks, domain names, software applications and licences of Thomas Cook and other related brands.

Britain's Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed in late September succumbing to heavy debt.

Fosun also said it does not plan to buy overseas assets or businesses related to Thomas Cook.