Google doesn't want to let Apple run away with the health-tracking market, but it may be too late

Harriet Taylor

Hardware is increasingly becoming a commodity, where devices with nearly identical features end up competing mainly on price. But for big consumer technology companies like Apple and Google, it's still important to have a foothold in the wearable devices market because it's the key way to get information about users on the go, as well as to gather potentially lucrative biometric data about the human body. Apple, with its health-tracking smartwatch, is dominating the market, especially in North America. That has rivals scrambling to catch up. Google parent company Alphabet, which has historically struggled with hardware, has increasingly been taking a "buy versus build" approach. Early this year it dipped its toes in the water by acquiring a smartwatch technology unit from the watchmaker Fossil Group. On Friday, it took the more ambitious step of acquiring Fitbit for $2.1 billion. The purchase price values Fitbit at less than 2x the company's annual revenue, which was $1.51 billion in 2018. That's a low multiple for a tech industry acquisition, and reflects the company's declining business under pressure from the Apple Watch in particular. Fitbit had struggled to meet investor expectations, facing declining sales and challenging margins.

What Google gets

The deal does make sense for Google on some fronts. Brand recognition. Unlike Google's own wearables brand, Android Wear, Fitbit does have brand recognition in the wearables market and has sold more than 100 million devices. Medical applications. Over time, Fitbit has made some smart steps in moving from being a wellness device for fitness enthusiasts to adding more medical functions, such as detecting cardiac arrhythmia and sleep apnea. That could help vault Google into the $3.5 trillion health care sector. Health industry relationships. Fitbit is further along in establishing relationships with the health industry than Alphabet, which has been also dabbling with wearables out Verily, its life sciences unit, but doesn't have deals with major health plans and employers under its belt. Data. Google is well aware that consumers don't trust it as much as Apple when it comes to health data, so the company went out of its way to note that Fitbit data would not be used to sell ads. Nonetheless, Google could use the anonymized data in a lot of other ways, including to help train artificial intelligence programs to understand human health better.

Huge challenges ahead