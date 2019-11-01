How's your financial health? Get your checkup now

Financial health is more than how much money you make. It includes conscious spending habits, low debt and an active savings plan. But good financial health doesn't stop there. A healthy relationship with money, low levels of financial stress, feeling good about your financial status and effective communication with the people you love are also important.

Get a financial health checkup by taking this test, created by financial psychologist Dr. Brad Klontz in his research on the psychology of money.

If your financial health isn't where you want it to be, don't get discouraged. You're not alone. Commit now to taking the next step in your journey toward financial wellness.