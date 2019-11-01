Pinterest shares slide, briefly falling below IPO price for the first time

Shares of Pinterest plunged as much as 24% on Friday, briefly pushing it below the its IPO price for the first time.
The stock was trading as low as $18.71 in early trading. The stock sold at an IPO price of $19 when the company went public in April.
It comes after Pinterest reported disappointing third-quarter results late Thursday. The company posted revenue of $279.7 million, which was lower than consensus estimates of $280.6 million. It also missed estimates for its 2019 full-year outlook.
Pinterest has yet to turn a net profit at a time when investors have grown increasingly skeptical of money-losing tech companies. The company reported a net loss for the third quarter of $124.7 million, while stock-based compensation hit $130.3 million during the quarter, a sharp uptick from $3.9 million a year earlier.
--CNBC's Ari Levy contributed to this story.