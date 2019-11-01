Uber, Shake Shack earnings and trade deal updates: 3 things to watch for in the markets Monday

Here are the most important things to know about Monday before you hit the door.

Earnings season continues with ride-hailing company Uber reporting third-quarter earnings after the bell on Monday. Wedbush is expecting Uber to report a loss of 95 cents per share on revenue of $3.862 billion. This would be a significant drop in profit losses from the second quarter's loss of $4.72 per share.

Uber's earnings come two days before the company's lockup period expires, making 763 million more Uber shares eligible to trade on the public market. The lockup expiration may "cause an avalanche of selling as early investors and insiders hit the bid, which remains a major Street worry around near-term pressure," said Wedbush's Dan Ives.

Shares of Uber are down about 30% since its market debut in May.