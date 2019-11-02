Skip Navigation
Airbnb bans 'party houses' after five die in Halloween shooting

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, tweeted on Saturday that the company would bar “party houses” and step up its efforts against unauthorized parties.
  • The initiatives rolled out after five people died in at a Halloween party hosted at an Orinda, California home that was rented on Airbnb.
  • “We must do better, and we will,” Chesky tweeted. “This is unacceptable.”
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
John van Hasselt | Corbis | Getty Images

Airbnb will ban "party houses" after a deadly shooting at a California home that had been rented through the service.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky, said the company would take steps to "combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct."

The company will create a dedicated "party house" rapid response team, and it will expand manual screening of high-risk reservations, Chesky tweeted.

Airbnb will also take action against users who violate these policies, including removal, he tweeted.

The company's initiatives arrive on the heels of a shooting on Halloween party on Thursday night at an Orinda, California home that had been rented on Airbnb. Five people died as of Friday, Nov. 1.