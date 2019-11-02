UAW President Gary Jones will take a leave of absence effective Sunday after a vote by the union's executive board.



"The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what's best for the members of this great union," Jones said.

Vice President Rory Gamble will serve as acting president. Gamble negotiated the new four-year labor contract with Ford, which was approved local UAW leaders on Friday. The contract now goes to the union's rank-and-file for final approval.







This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.