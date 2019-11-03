90% of employees say they come to work sick—here's how to fix that

Flu season is coming, and a new survey brings bad news for workers trying to avoid the winter bug.

According to a recent report from Robert Half, 57% of employees sometimes come in to work while sick, and 33% always come in to work while sick, which means that as much as 90% of workers go to work while under the weather.

The staffing and human resources company surveyed over 2,800 workers from 28 cities across the United States and found that workers consistently choose to work while ill.

The most common reason employees gave for going to work sick: that they had too much work do to (54%), followed by not wanting to use a sick day (40%) and pressure from their employer (34%).

One-quarter of those who go to work sick said it was common for their co-workers to work while sick as well.

In the United States, there are currently no federal laws that require employers to provide paid sick leave for their employees, and sick leave laws vary from state to state.

In March, Michigan joined Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington to become the 11th state to require private employers to offer paid sick leave.