Asia Pacific stocks rise amid US-China trade optimism

Meanwhile, investors will watch for developments on the U.S.-China trade front amid recent positive developments. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Sunday that licenses for American firms to sell to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei will be granted "very shortly."

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%, with almost all sectors in positive territory. Investors will watch for the release of September retail sales data, expected to be out around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Earlier this year, Huawei was placed along with a dozen other Chinese firms on the Commerce Department's entity list over alleged national security concerns.

Ross also provided more details on the status of a deal expected to be signed between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ross said the agreement could be reached by the two leaders in one of several locations, including Iowa, Alaska, Hawaii or somewhere in China.

The deal was originally anticipated to be inked at this month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile, an event that has since been canceled due to protests in the country.

Last month, the U.S. and China agreed to finalize the first phase of a trade agreement, which includes a pause in tariff escalation and China buying U.S. agriculture products.

Still, one strategist sounded caution on the outlook for U.S.-China trade.

"As much as the US-China trade updates continue to point to a Phase 1 deal looking like a certainty, the contentious issues on whether the US will cancel the planned December Tariffs and remove some of the current tariffs in line with China's demands remains an unknown and if the issue is not resolved then a deal could easily collapse," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street jumped last Friday, with the S&P 500 reaching yet another fresh record close as it gained 1% to 3,066.91. The Nasdaq Composite also hit an all-time high, adding 1.1% to 8,386.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 301.13 points higher to 27,347.36.

The moves stateside came following much stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The U.S. economy added 128,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department said Friday — despite a decline of 42,000 jobs in the autos sector due to a General Motors strike that has now been settled. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a gain of 75,000 jobs.