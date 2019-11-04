US futures point to a higher open

At around 2 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 84 points, indicating a positive open of more than 63 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen also higher.

Market sentiment is largely linked to U.S.-China trade relations. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Sunday that American firms would be granted licenses to sell to Huawei "very shortly." Meanwhile, a strong U.S. jobs report out Friday also supported risk appetite with stocks in Asia trading higher overnight.

On the earnings front, Ferrari, UnderArmour and Ryanair are reporting before the bell. Uber, Marriott and Groupon will report after the bell.

In terms of data, factory orders will be released at 10 a.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak at 3:05 p.m. ET.