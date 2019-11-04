Writer E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation after he calls her rape claim a lie

E. Jean Carroll at her home in Warwick, NY. Carroll claims that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll.(Photo by Eva Deitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused President Donald Trump of raping her years ago in a Manhattan department store, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he said she was lying about her claims.

Carroll's suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, is one of several that has been filed against Trump in connection with his denials of allegations about sexual misconduct.

"Decades ago, the now President of the United States raped me. When I had the courage to speak out about the attack, he defamed my character, accused me of lying for personal gain, even insulted my appearance. No woman should have to face this, Carroll said.

"But this lawsuit is not only about me, she added. "I am filing this on behalf of every woman who has ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced, or spoken up only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled."

"No person in this country should be above the law — including the president."

Carroll claimed in a New York magazine article in June that Trump had raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995 or 1996.

After her article was published, the president denied ever meeting Carroll, much less raping her.

"Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda," Trump said.

Carroll's suit says that each of Trump's statements suggesting that Carroll was motivated by money or a political agenda "was false."

And, "each of them was defamatory," the suit says.