Trump's ex-advisor Michael Flynn will ask judge to throw out criminal case against him due to 'government misconduct'

President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn will ask a judge to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn because of "egregious government misconduct and in the interest of justice," a court filing on Monday revealed.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to a single count of lying to the FBI about the nature of his discussions with Russia's ambassador to the United States after Trump's election as president.

He is awaiting sentencing in the case in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. His original sentencing hearing last December was postponed after Judge Emmet Sullivan indicated that he might well send the fallen Army lieutenant general to jail, saying "arguably you sold your country out."

Flynn was asked to resign by Trump after less than a month on the job because he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about what was said with the Russian ambassador.

In their filing Monday, Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell asked Sullivan to order federal prosecutors to give Flynn evidence that he believes would exonerate him in the case, which the lawyers said has not previously been disclosed.