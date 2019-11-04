Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Verizon, Harley-Davidson & more

Piper downgraded the stock after the company's CEO change and said that these kinds of changes are "disruptive."

"It is by now fairly common knowledge that McDonald's has made a change at the CEO level. Albeit unfortunate, we believe the company acted in a timely and effective manner for the reason if only company policy was violated. While fundamentals are solid (nowhere more apparent than last week's earnings results), changes of this magnitude tend to be disruptive. Our experience leads us to take a more cautionary view noting the potential lack of momentum and time involved in formalizing a new team."

