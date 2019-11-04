Indianapolis Motor Speedway sold to businessman Roger Penske

For the fourth time in its 110-year history, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be changing owners.
Hulman & Company is selling the race track other assets to Penske Entertainment Corp., owned by businessman Roger Penske. The deal includes the racing circuit, NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions.
Parent company Penske Corp., which is privately owned, manages more than $32 billion in assets for businesses operating in more than 3,200 locations with more than 64,000 employees, including Penske Automotive.
Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
This is breaking news. Please check back for more updates.