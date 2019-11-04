Indianapolis Motor Speedway sold to businessman Roger Penske

Cost: $100,000Location: Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayThe Indianapolis Motor Speedway offers several suite levels, which include the Hulman Terrace Suites, Turn 2 VIP Suites, Gasoline Alley Suites, and the Tower Terrace Suites (pictured here). The Tower Terrace Suites are located inside the oval and have two private restrooms, 80 stadium-style seats, along with 20 parking passes, and numerous other provisions, but do not include food and beverages. The normal for Tower Terrace suites is $110,000 p

For the fourth time in its 110-year history, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be changing owners.

Hulman & Company is selling the race track other assets to Penske Entertainment Corp., owned by businessman Roger Penske. The deal includes the racing circuit, NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions.

Parent company Penske Corp., which is privately owned, manages more than $32 billion in assets for businesses operating in more than 3,200 locations with more than 64,000 employees, including Penske Automotive.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

This is breaking news. Please check back for more updates.