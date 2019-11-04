Key economic data, Peloton earnings, Xi Jinping comments: 3 things to watch Tuesday

Here are the most important things to know about Tuesday before you hit the door.

A monitor displays Peloton Interactive Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) across from the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

Tuesday, we'll get insight into economic sentiment after the October ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index report is released at 10 a.m. The survey measures the percentage of companies from the services sector that are expecting to expand their business, so it can be an indicator for the overall health of the economy.

A reading above 50 represents growth, and the consensus estimate for October is 53.5.

In the month of September, the services sector expanded, but the 52.6 reading missed estimates of 55.3, and it was the weakest reading since August of 2016. It was also down sharply from August's 56.4 print.

Tuesday's data comes after Friday's mixed read on the economy. The jobs report showed an unexpected jump in nonfarm payrolls, while manufacturing data showed the third straight month of contraction.

IHS Markit will also release its October US Services PMI number tomorrow.