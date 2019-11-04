Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Uber, Shake Shack, Myriad Genetics and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shake Shack shares tumbled more than 14% during extended trading after the burger chain reported a third-quarter earnings beat but weaker-than-expected same-store sales. The company posted earnings of 26 cents per share, exceeding the earnings of 20 cents per share Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv. Shake Shack matched revenue estimates at $157.8 million.

Same-store-sales increased by 2%, falling short of the 2.5% increase analysts had forecast. Shake Shack expects between 40 and 42 new domestic company-operated stores and between 20 and 25 new licensed stores to be opened, the company detailed in its 2020 fiscal year preliminary outlook.

Myriad Genetics shares plummeted more than 30% after the company reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations, lowered its full-year outlook and issued weak guidance for its second quarter. The diagnostic company reported first-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $186.3 million, falling short of the 32 cent earnings per share and revenue of $202.1 million expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

"We had a challenging start to fiscal year 2020 as hereditary cancer revenue accrual from small payers was impacted by the deletion of the historical hereditary cancer CPT codes," said President and CEO Mark Capone. "Despite this setback, we expect earnings to be significantly higher in the second half of the fiscal year and believe that a number of important upsides will materialize during the fiscal year generating momentum as we transition into fiscal year 2021."

Shares of Uber dipped 5% after the company topped expectations for its third-quarter earnings. The ride-hailing giant reported a loss of 68 cents per share on revenue of $3.81 billion, better than the 81 cent loss per share and revenue of $3.69 billion analysts anticipated.

The company's take rate, or adjusted net revenue as a percentage of gross bookings, also came in better than expected. Uber's monthly active platform consumers (MPACs) and gross bookings, however, fell short of estimates.

Groupon shares tanked more than 8% after the online coupon marketplace reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of expectations. The company reported earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $496 million, while Wall Street expected earnings of 3 cents per share and $525 million in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

RealReal shares initially jumped 6% before settling near its closing price after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat. The luxury consignment platform reported a loss per share of 27 cents on revenue of $80.5 million, which was better than the 31 cent loss per share and revenue of $75.9 million analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Marriott slipped more than 3% after the bell following the company's mixed third-quarter earnings. The hotel giant posted earnings of $1.47 per share, falling just short of the $1.49 estimated. Revenue came in at $5.28 billion, exceeding the $5.13 billion in revenue analysts expected, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Marriott's revenue per available room increased by 1.5%, though the company also expects its full-year 2020 RevPAR to rise up to 2% worldwide.

Shares of Hasbro slipped nearly 3% after the toy-maker announced a new issuing of $875 million shares of its common stock. Hasbro said it will use the proceeds from the offering in its proposed acquisition of television production company Entertainment One. Bank of America Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities and Citigroup Global Markets will act as joint book-running managers for the offering, Hasbro detailed in a press release.

Adobe shares jumped more than 5% after the software giant announced its fiscal year 2020 outlook. The company expects about $13.15 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of about $9.75 per share in fiscal year 2020. Adobe also raised its fourth-quarter digital media annualized recurring revenue target to about $475 million, an increase of $25 million above its prior target. Adobe's shares are up about 23% year-to-date, and the company will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Dec. 12.

