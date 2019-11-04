Uber's $200 helicopter taxi: Manhattan to JFK airport in 8 minutes flat

Weaving through Manhattan's busy traffic can be a pain — especially for travelers rushing to catch a flight. But now, passengers starved for time have another option: Uber's helicopter taxi service.

The Uber Copter, which was rolled out to all users on October 7, zips passengers from lower Manhattan to John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport with an eight-minute chopper ride.

Each trip comes with a $200-$225 price tag, depending on demand. Rides on the five-seater helicopter are available on weekday afternoons from 2-6 p.m.

A full Uber Copter journey comprises two trips of ground transportation and a helicopter ride.

Here's what a typical trip looks like: