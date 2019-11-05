Amazon Echo Buds have a mysterious fitness tracking option hidden in some versions of the software

A hidden feature inside the Alexa software shows Amazon has at least considered enabling the Echo Buds earbuds to track workouts.

This backs up CNBC's earlier reporting that Amazon was planning to add fitness tracking features to the Echo Buds as part of an update code-named "Puget." Amazon launched its headphones in October but has not yet talked about any sort of ability to track health or fitness.

The feature, which CNBC discovered on a test unit of Echo Buds paired with Amazon's Alexa app, appears to be in a testing phase, and there's no guarantee that Amazon will ever ship the feature. An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the discovery.

But if Amazon activates the feature on the Echo Buds, it would mark Amazon's first entrance into the fitness monitoring space, bringing into more direct competition with the Apple Watch and Fitbit, which Google announced plans to acquire last week. Amazon has been hiring healthcare experts and has a team within Alexa that's entirely focused on health and wellness.