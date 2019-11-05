Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Under Armour, Symantec & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Bernstein upgraded the alternative meat company and said it sees a risk/reward "skewed towards the upside" after the company's IPO lock-up expiration.
"Beyond Meat's stock price plunged from ~$148 in early October to ~$100 ahead of the IPO lock-up expiry and further declined to ~$80 after the lock-up expired on October 29. While the stock could remain volatile due to more insider / pre-IPO shareholder selling in the coming days, we believe the risk/reward skews towards the upside at the current level."
Raymond James downgraded the stock and said it was not convinced that the company could "meaningfully pivot" towards an advisory-type business model.
"We are not sold on the notion that Schwab can meaningfully pivot towards a more advisory-type business model in a zero commission world. Furthermore, while Schwab enjoys the most scale and arguably best competitive positioning in the industry, it also is highly levered to interest rates and is an unlikely acquisition candidate due to its size. As a result, we believe there are more attractive valuations within the online brokerage industry."