Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Under Armour, Symantec & more

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 2: Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown (C) celebrates with guests after ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

Bernstein upgraded the alternative meat company and said it sees a risk/reward "skewed towards the upside" after the company's IPO lock-up expiration.

"Beyond Meat's stock price plunged from ~$148 in early October to ~$100 ahead of the IPO lock-up expiry and further declined to ~$80 after the lock-up expired on October 29. While the stock could remain volatile due to more insider / pre-IPO shareholder selling in the coming days, we believe the risk/reward skews towards the upside at the current level."

