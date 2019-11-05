Treasury yields rise on US-China trade optimism

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.858%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.342%.

Market focus remains attuned to trade discussions, with Reuters reporting on Monday that China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of the much-touted "phase one" trade deal between the two nations.

