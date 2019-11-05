Skip Navigation
Cramer's lightning round: Delta is good, but United Airlines is better

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Delta: "I like Delta, but I like United more. I got a little less risk there." 

Constellation Brands: "I like Constellation Brands, but you know what, I've got to wait for that spiked seltzer. That is what is going to drive the numbers." 

Intelsat: "That's one we haven't looked at in a long time. I think that that stock is not cheap at all. It's had a very big run, and I'm not sure I like it up here." 

First Majestic Silver Corp.: "That's a silver company, and we don't like silver. What we like is Barrick and we like Sean Boyd's company, Agnico Eagle." 

Cramer's lightning round: Delta is good, but United Airlines is better
