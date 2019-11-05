Critical Role series 'The Legend of Vox Machina' to debut on Amazon Prime, pens first look deal to develop new series

Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham will lend their voices to "Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina," an animated Dungeons and Dragons series.

Back in March, the folks behind web series "Critical Role" wanted to raise $750,000 to finance an animated Dungeons and Dragons digital special.

By the close of the campaign 45 days later, "Critical Role" fans had shelled out more than $11.3 million, making the fundraiser the most successful film or television project in Kickstarter history. More than 88,000 people contributed to the campaign.

While fans paid for a 10-episode season, they will actually get more than double the content when "The Legend of Vox Machina" debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

On Tuesday, the team at Critical Role and Amazon announced the streaming service would be the exclusive home for the upcoming animated series and had ordered an additional 14 episodes, for a total of 24 episodes spread across two seasons.

"We couldn't have dreamed up better partners for this animated series," Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, cast members of Critical Role and executive producers on the series, said in a joint statement to CNBC. "Amazon has proven they deeply care about the fantasy genre, and Titmouse is literally staffed by dozens of Critical Role fans."

"And with a two season order, we can push the action, the comedy and the characters in ways we never thought possible," Riegel and Willingham said. "But make no mistake, the series could not have been possible without the tens of thousands of diehard fans that supported the Kickstarter and lit the spark. Critters — you did this! And we can't thank you enough."

Amazon also revealed it had signed a first look deal with Critical Role to develop a new series to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

"Critical Role blazed a new trail for original digital content, with fresh new voices and humor that earned devoted fans around the world, as evidenced by their wildly successful Kickstarter campaign," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said.

"Vox Machina" will be produced by Titmouse, the production company behind Netflix's "Big Mouth," and will be written by Jennifer Muro ("Star Wars: Forces of Destiny"). The series is currently slated to arrive in the fall of 2020.