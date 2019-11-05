Jim Cramer: These are the 3 high-yield stocks that could drive the Dow higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has pieced together back-to-back record closes, but there are still opportunities to find stocks in the index at a relative bargain with an attractive yield, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

That is the case with the new Dow Chemical, Verizon and Walgreens Boots Alliance, the "Mad Money" host said.

Referencing technical analysis from Dan Fitzpatrick, Cramer said buying the stocks of these three companies would be particularly wise because the Dow is likely to continue its breakout and go higher.

"And when you get this kind of breakout, Fitzpatrick says you want to buy as early in the process as possible," Cramer said.

The analysis of the Dow from Fitzpatrick, who founded StockMarketMentor.com, suggests it has moved out of the symmetrical triangle pattern it has been in since its July highs.

The Dow had been "making a series of lower highs and higher lows," Cramer said. "This is called a classic continuation pattern, meaning that the Dow was merely resting before resuming its long march higher."

How much higher? Fitzpatrick thinks it could reach 29,000, Cramer said.

"Oh, boy, that's an extremely bullish forecast, but it makes sense to me now that we've taken the recession fears off the table and the Fed is very much our friend," Cramer said.

That forecast could be realized on the backs of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Dow Chemical and Verizon, Fitzpatrick's analysis shows.