Roku, CVS Health earnings, productivity data: Three things to watch for in the markets on Wednesday

A video sign displays the logo for Roku, after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, September 28, 2017.

Roku reports third-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets is expecting revenue of $254 million, at the high-end of Roku's guidance between $250 million and $255 million, and slightly below Wall Street's estimate of $257 million. RBC is expecting a GAAP loss of 32 cents, after a loss of 9 cents in the same period last year.

Roku shares cratered in September after Comcast announced a new deal for cord cutters and Facebook unveiled a new device that can stream TV shows. RBC said it will be listening for management commentary about the potential impact the streaming wars have on Roku.

Shares of Roku are still up more than 350% this year.