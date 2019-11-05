Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tapestry, Peloton, Regeneron, Uber & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Tapestry – The company formerly known as Coach earned an adjusted 40 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, but comparable-store sales were stronger than analysts had been forecast.

Regeneron Pharmaceuuticals – The drugmaker reported quarterly profit of $6.67 per share, 31 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts, boosted by higher sales of eczema drug Dupixent.

Peloton Interactive – The fitness bicycle maker reported a loss in its first quarter as a public company, but revenue beat estimates and connected fitness subscriber rolls more than doubled from a year earlier.

Uber Technologies – Uber reported a quarterly loss of 68 cents per share for the third quarter, smaller than the 81 cents a share loss anticipated by Wall Street. Revenue came in above estimates, and the company said it will reach profitability in 2021. Gross bookings and trip totals did fall short of analysts' forecasts.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack came in 6 cents a share ahead of estimates, with adjusted quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue was in line with forecasts. Sales at restaurants open at least a year rose just 2%, however, short of the 2.5% consensus forecast of analysts surveyed by Refinitv.

The RealReal – RealReal lost 27 cents per share for its latest quarter, 4 cents a share less than Wall Street was anticipating. The online luxury goods marketplace saw revenue exceed analysts' forecasts as gross merchandise volume rose 48% from a year earlier.

Adobe – Adobe gave better-than-expected earnings guidance for 2020, pointing to brand strength and market share for its cloud software products.

Mariott – Marriott missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.47 per share. The hotel operator's revenue came in above forecasts. Marriott also cut its full-year profit forecast as its outlook for revenue per available room, as hotel industry growth slows.

Myriad Genetics – Myriad cut its 2020 earnings forecast, with the drugmaker saying changes in billing codes for certain types of cancers had a larger-than-expected negative impact.

Hasbro – Hasbro announced an $875 million secondary stock offering, with the toymaker intending to use the proceeds in part to finance its proposed acquisition of Entertainment One, the maker of preschool brands like Peppa Pig. Hasbro had announced the $4 billion deal in August.

Groupon – Groupon earned a penny a share for the third quarter, below the 3 cents a share consensus estimate. The daily deals company's revenue missed forecasts as well, amid slower customer traffic and a drop in international sales.

Xerox – Xerox will sell its 25% stake in Fuji Xerox to Fujifilm for $2.3 billion, ending a 57-year joint venture between the two companies. Xerox had abandoned a proposed $6.1 billion to merge Xerox into the joint venture last year.

Occidental Petroleum – Occidental said it will slash capital spending by 40% in 2020, after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profit. The energy producer has been under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn and others to sell assets, cut expenses, and pay down debt.

Mosaic – Mosaic fell 3 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share. The fertilizer producer's revenue came in above forecasts and the company cut its guidance for the full year, saying a challenging market environment has persisted longer than it expected.