What to buy on Black Friday

People shop at the Macy's flagship store on 34th St. on Black Friday on November 23, 2018 in New York City. Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year — for a reason. "Everything will be on sale in some capacity," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com. As a result, 45% of millennials said all of their holiday shopping takes place on the day after Thanksgiving, according to a new survey by the shopping app Flipp. Finding a great deal or discount is the No. 1 thing Black Friday shoppers look forward to — even more than finding the perfect gift, the report found. A separate report by the National Retail Federation also found that sales and discounts remain the largest factor in choosing a particular retailer or store during the holiday shopping season.

Figure out what your shopping list is and then look for the best deals on those items. Lauren Greutman savings expert

Last year, an estimated 164 million people planned to go shopping over the five days from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, with 116 million Americans aiming to hit the stores on Black Friday alone. To get a leg up, here's a game plan for the official start to the holiday shopping season: For starters, do your research. Savings expert Lauren Greutman advises creating a shopping list and a budget before looking for the best deals to avoid overspending on impulse purchases. Then, study advertisements and pricing to determine which retailers to visit and whether to make purchases in store or online. "Figure out what your shopping list is and then look for the best deals on those items," Greutman said.