Cramer's lightning round: Do not buy Aurora Cannabis just yet

L3Harris Technologies: "I think that that is my absolute favorite of the defense contractors. You know it used to be United Technologies, and I like that Raytheon ... but this thing is coming down for no reason."

Humana: I think Humana goes up. Now remember this is just a referendum of who is winning in the Democratic party and if it's Elizabeth Warren, pepole sell it. I think right now the moderates are more in charge ... Buy Humana."

Kinder Morgan: No, I know that Rich Kinder continues to buy stock. I think both the C corp and mass limited partnerships that are pipelines are just losers. I'm unmitigatedly negative on them. Sorry."

Farfetch Limited: "Man, that's not that good. That's another power player. We're not going to go there. I don't care if it's online or not. Online, off line —no thank you."

Kraft Heinz: "Everyone's decided that it's back and it's bigger than ever. Me, I say scale out because this one has got no growth."

Switch: Switch is good, I like CyrusOne. I do like the data center business but if you take a look at what I like about the data center business, I like growth and I like yield. And I just don't see it with Switch. They don't have it."

US Concrete: You've got to get an infrastructure bill for me to like that stock ... It hasn't happened, and that stock is totally in abyss."

Annaly: "We don't really know what they — It's just a very high yielding thing. They issue stock. I'm going to say absolutely not. Absolutely not."

Aurora Cannabis: The group is just under heavy pressure, and every time it sticks it's head up it gets completely whacked. They're playing whack-a-mole with these. We've got to wait to until one of them shows a really big profit."

Microsoft: "Remember, this has been the great stock of the era. It's doing what I call a continuation pattern. I think the longer it stays up here, the better. I want you to own Microsoft."