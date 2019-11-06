DOJ's antitrust chief said he talks to Trump but not about important mergers

DealBook 2019: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice 191106

The Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, confirmed that he has spoken with President Donald Trump, but said the president doesn't call him up directly to discuss topics like the department's controversial effort to block AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.

Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the DOJ's antitrust division, discussed his relationship with Trump at The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday. Delrahim's office is reportedly leading several antitrust investigations in the tech industry and earlier this year announced a broad review of tech power.

In an on-stage interview with CNBC "Squawk Box" anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin, Delrahim was asked if his life would be easier if the president stayed quiet on cases his division is tasked with assessing.

"The president of the United States has the right just like any other citizen," to speak his mind, Delrahim said, noting that several Democratic senators wrote to him about the AT&T case while it was ongoing.

The DOJ's decision to try to block the merger incited concerns on the left that the move might have been motivated by the president's animus toward CNN, which Time Warner owns. The DOJ has denied that claim.

Delharim was asked about other conflicts involving Trump. In March, Reuters reported that T-Mobile's CEO and other executives spent $195,000 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., as the company's attempted $26 billion acquisition of Sprint was under review.