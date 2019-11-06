European markets close slightly higher with trade and earnings in focus

European markets edged cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors continue to await direction on U.S.-China relations and react to corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was provisionally closed 0.12% higher, with stocks in the baskets of autos, construction and basic resources struggling the most. Chemicals and food & beverages logged positive gains.

The FTSE 100 in London closed almost exactly flat for the day at 7387.

China is reportedly pressing U.S. President Donald Trump to roll back tariffs the U.S. imposed in September before a "phase one" trade deal is signed between the world's two biggest economies.

UN economists warned in a report on Tuesday that the Sino-U.S. trade war was a "lose-lose" situation, costing China $35 billion in the first half of this year while U.S. consumers and companies bore the brunt of the most expensive tariffs.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday that finalizing a location for a meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has become another hurdle for the deal.

However, traders are largely optimistic that the preliminary agreement could be signed as early as this month.

Asian shares traded mixed on Wednesday, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan edging slightly lower. Singapore's Straits Times index led regional gains, adding 0.3%.

Back in Europe, IHS Markit PMI (purchasing managers' index) data released on Wednesday for the euro zone business activity rose to 50.6 in October from 50.1 in September, a slightly better-than-expected rate of expansion. A score of 50.0 represents zero growth, however, so the euro zone economy remained close to stagnation.

Germany remained inside contraction territory, while France outperformed its peers to reach a two-month high of 52.6.