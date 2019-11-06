Can an electric scooter company ease LA traffic? Lime's first US ad campaign hopes so

"Micromobility" start-up Lime is encouraging Los Angeles residents to ditch their cars for electric scooters in its first U.S. ad campaign.

LA is one of the most congested cities in the world, per a ranking by Inrix, and that is causing a loneliness problem, according to San Francisco-based Lime.

Lime, which is valued at $2.4 billion but is not yet profitable, has launched its "See You There" ad campaign, encouraging LA residents to get involved in their communities by leaving their cars at home and exploring via other modes of transport.

Lime's 2018 year-end report suggests that two out of five LA riders use its products to replace travel by car, and on average each person travels more than 5 miles.

"The 'See You There' campaign features colorful ads and events that encourage passersby to ditch the car for a more creative and connective urban experience," the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

"Having lived in LA, it can definitely feel isolating because you spend the vast majority of time in traffic or congestion," according to the company's Chief Marketing Officer Duke Stump in the post. "We felt like there was an opportunity to celebrate how mobility and Lime actually can be a positive source of good around connection."

Billboards are running in some of LA's well-known neighborhoods such as Santa Monica, Venice, Hollywood and Downtown. Lime has also published an LA city guide and will run events in an effort to bring communities together as well as courses on how to ride scooters safely, while hand-painted murals stating "Everyone is already here," will also appear in parts of the city.