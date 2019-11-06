House where J.R.R. Tolkien wrote 'Lord of the Rings' is on sale for nearly $6 million—look inside

The former Oxford, England home of author J.R.R. Tolkien is on the market for over 4.58 million euros, or nearly $6 million.
The property was built in 1924 and "remains largely unaltered since it was built," according to the listing.
Tolkien and his family lived in the home from 1930 to 1947, according to a plaque by the Oxford Civic Society, which is displayed on the property. While living there, Tolkien wrote "The Hobbit" and parts of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
The 4,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Take a look inside.
The living space, or as the listing says, the "drawing room," has wood floors and access to the garden.
Off the kitchen is a breakfast room.
Two of the six bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.
Tolkien published "The Hobbit" in 1937, and after its success, published "The Lord of the Rings" in three parts from 1954 to 1955. He died in 1973.
Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy was made into three movies between 2001 and 2003, all directed by Peter Jackson. The last film, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," had the highest box office sales, with about $378 million in the U.S. alone, according to IMDb. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" was also made into three films between 2012 and 2014, with the first, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," racking up the highest U.S. box office sales at $303 million.
In November of 2017, Amazon announced its acquisition of global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings," with plans to produce a prequel to Tolkien's saga as an Amazon Prime Original series. No definitive date for air has been set, but there are hopes for some time in 2021.
