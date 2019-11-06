House where J.R.R. Tolkien wrote 'Lord of the Rings' is on sale for nearly $6 million—look inside

The former Oxford, England home of author J.R.R. Tolkien is on the market for over 4.58 million euros, or nearly $6 million. The property was built in 1924 and "remains largely unaltered since it was built," according to the listing. Tolkien and his family lived in the home from 1930 to 1947, according to a plaque by the Oxford Civic Society, which is displayed on the property. While living there, Tolkien wrote "The Hobbit" and parts of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

Breckon & Breckon

The 4,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Take a look inside.

The living space, or as the listing says, the "drawing room," has wood floors and access to the garden.

Off the kitchen is a breakfast room.

Two of the six bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms.

