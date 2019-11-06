Tesla will unveil its Cybertruck pickup on Nov. 21 in LA, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said Tesla will unveil the Cybertruck, its pickup truck on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. Musk also tweeted that it's the location and month in the opening credits of the movie Blade Runner

Musk has teased the pickup truck before. In summer 2018, he said the truck would include "power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V high power tools in the field all day, no generator needed." In January, he said that Tesla might be ready to unveil it by the summer "It will be something quite unique, unlike anything," Musk said at the time.

Then, in June, Musk said on the podcast "Ride the Lightning" that the Tesla pickup truck "will be better than a [Ford] F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality, and be a better sports car than a standard [Porsche] 911."

Tesla currently sells three vehicles: the Model S and Model 3 sedans and the Model X sport utility vehicle. It's also planning to sell a Model Y crossover by the end of 2020, has already unveiled a new version of the Tesla Roadster and Semi truck.

In Q3, Tesla delivered a surprise profit and told shareholders it's ahead of schedule on a new factory in Shanghai where it has started trial production runs. Musk said that Tesla is ahead of schedule on the Model Y crossover, due next summer. Tesla also said it's planning to begin building cars at its European Gigafactory in 2021.