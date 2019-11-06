These three states have the highest income taxes

Advertising billboards seen in Times Square, New York City

If you're living in the northeastern part of the country, chances are that you're paying some hefty income taxes.

New Yorkers paid the most in state income levies — $2,249 per capita during the 2017 fiscal year, according to the Tax Foundation.

Connecticut followed in second place with $2,218, while Massachusetts came in third with $2,146.

In all, seven states don't tax individual income: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington state and Wyoming.

Residents in Tennessee and New Hampshire don't face taxes on wages, but income from interest and dividends is subject to a levy.