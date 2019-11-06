Stocks have gone too far, too fast and may need to take a rest, Wall Street market analysts say

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Brendan McDermid | Reuters

After pushing to record highs, stocks have moved too far, too fast and could pull back before they move much further ahead, some strategists say. Stocks closed mixed Tuesday, with the Dow up 0.1% at a record 27,492, but the S&P 500 down 0.1% at 3,074 in a rest from its recent break to record highs. Nasdaq was at a record 8,434, up fractionally. Futures were little changed on Wednesday.

Stocks overbought

"The S&P could easily pull back to 3,045 to 3,055. If this rally is going to stay intact, it shouldn't go much lower than that. We might need to retest 3,050ish before we reach higher highs," said Scott Redler, partner with T3Live.com, who watches short-term technicals. Lori Calvasina, chief equity strategist at RBC, said she would not be surprised to see a somewhat bigger sell-off, just based on how much stocks have run from the late 2018 low without a major correction. Stocks bottomed on Dec. 26 in a crushing sell-off that took the S&P 500 to 2,346. Now, at Tuesday's close of 3,074, the S&P is up 30.77% since that low and is sitting about 3 points from its record high, set Monday. Year to date, the S&P is up 22.6%. "We're not at the 12-month mark yet, and we feel the market got ahead of itself a little in the short term," said Calvasina. Her year-end target for the S&P is 2,950. "I would say there are some people out there with much lower forecasts than ours. We don't consider ourselves to be bearish. We consider ourselves to be neutral." According to a CNBC survey, the median target of Wall Street analysts is 3,000 for the S&P 500 at year-end.

Mild pullback would be 'in line'

"We do think there's an opportunity for a pullback here. We had three this year in the 4% to 7% range. It would be in line to get another mild pullback," said Calvasina. Calvasina said that following the last three major corrections in 2010, 2011 and 2016, the market gained an average 29.7% before selling off. "It feels like there's a fear of missing out," she added. "We felt the same thing back in July." Stocks sold off in August, after reaching new highs in July. The small cap Russell 2000 is still about 8% from its record high, and it ended Tuesday up 0.1% at 1,599, just below the psychological 1,600 level. "Small caps have moved, but it hasn't been a clean breakout," Calvasina said. "They're trying to take over leadership but they haven't done it in a sustained way." She said small caps still have to prove themselves. "It seems that part of the market is better than the rest of it," she said. Based on valuation, small caps are very cheap, she said.

Rally into year-end