Watch Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings speak live

Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings will speak live Wednesday at the New York Times Dealbook Conference in New York City.

He will likely discuss how Netflix plans to maneuver the so-called Streaming Wars, as traditional media titans Comcast, AT&T and Disney all prepare to launch their own streaming services to compete with preexisting streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. He has in the past applauded the increased competition as helping Netflix by weening users off of cable TV altogether, and getting them accustomed to streaming as a primary means of consumption.