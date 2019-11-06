Libra shows Facebook is financially 'tone-deaf,' CNET founder says

CNET founder Halsey Minor onstage at the Web Summit tech conference with former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko and Machine Zone CEO Kristen Dumont.

LISBON, Portugal — Facebook's plans to introduce a cryptocurrency show the company is ill-equipped to take on finance, the founder of tech news site CNET has claimed.

"I think it is extraordinary how tone-deaf Facebook is about how and why the financial system works," Halsey Minor, who founded CNET back in 1994, told CNBC in an interview at the Web Summit technology conference.

Facebook in June first unveiled its planned digital currency, called libra, which was met with a wave of political and regulatory opposition. More recently, key partners in the initiative including Mastercard have backed out amid the backlash it received.

Unlike bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, libra would work more like a so-called stablecoin, maintaining a firm value to avoid the market volatility seen in other digital assets.

"Nobody wants to hold a currency that is not their own," Minor said. "There is not one single person out there that is going, 'give me a new currency'."

The tech veteran criticized the project further, saying it would put Facebook in the same vein as nations like China, Russia and Iran that are trying to find an alternative to the U.S. dollar and evade sanctions.

Facebook and the Libra Association which runs the project were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The social network has in the past said that it's speaking with regulators as it looks to build libra. The company also argues that its crypto initiative would not entail the creation of new money, as its token is tied to existing currencies like the dollar.