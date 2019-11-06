Why you should still invest in a 401(k) even if retirement seems impossible

Nearly 30% of millennials believe they will never retire, according to TD Ameritrade's 2018 Millennials and Money Survey. With stagnant wages and the soaring costs of education, health care and housing that they've experienced in their lifetimes — not to mention coming of age in one of the worst economic recessions in U.S. history — many are putting off saving for a time they're not sure will come as they struggle to make ends meet in their current daily lives.

While saving for a retirement you're not sure will happen might seem pointless, Erin Lowry, author of "Broke Millennial Takes on Investing," says it can actually provide younger generations with the stability and financial confidence they crave.

"It's important to prepare as if the world isn't coming to an end," says Lowry. "I can promise you that if you don't, you are guaranteeing yourself an apocalyptic fate, financially at least."

Millennials have reason to be worried about retirement. Economists at Vanguard and Morningstar Investment Management predict that real stock market returns will be lower in the future than they have been in the past: around 3% to 5%, on average per Vanguard, compared to 10% historically. To make up for that shortfall, millennials may have to push retirement back a few years and delay claiming their Social Security benefits.

Still, saving and investing now is important. To set yourself up for success down the road, start investing in a 401(k) or, if you do not have access to one at work, an IRA, says Lowry.