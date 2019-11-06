@Work People + Machines Summit SF | Full event panels

Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are leading to big changes in the workforce of tomorrow. CNBC's @Work is a three-part event series that examines the impact of new technology on three interrelated disciplines — human resources, IT and finance. This edition of CNBC's @Work series examines the human-machine interface, how to balance the needs of today with the possibilities of tomorrow, and the winning strategies of best-in-class companies. Watch the full sessions to discover how leaders are re-imagining the employee workplace experience.

Leadership @ Work:

Kaiser Permanente employs hundreds of thousands and treats millions. As they transition to their new headquarters in the Bay Area, they're also in the midst of a massive and complex digital transformation. Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson sits down with Jon Fortt at the CNBC @Work Summit in San Francisco to explore how his workforce will need to change to adapt to and leverage new technologies.

Happiness @ Work:

How happy are your employees in their jobs? What are their hopes for (and fears about) the future? SurveyMonkey's Jon Cohen and Tyler Mathisen discuss the latest data from our Workplace Happiness Survey.

Mission @ Work:

Walkouts, privacy scandals, ethically dubious business deals, bloated valuations and bro-culture. Suffice it to say that the tech industry has suffered some bad PR lately. With the threat of regulation looming and a restive workforce, how does the tech industry regain its reputation as a beacon for how great work gets done? Owl Capital Group's Jennifer Fonstad and "The Big Disruption" author and former Google exec Jessica Powell explore this on a panel with Deirdre Bosa.

Justice @ Work:

By 2020 a million tech jobs in the U.S. will go unfilled. But one organization is finding new workers in unlikely places: prisons. Is teaching convicts to code part of the answer to address a shortage that threatens to slow future industry growth? The Last Mile founding member and returned citizen Chrisfino Kenyatta Leal and managing partner Chris Redlitz sit down with Tyler Mathisen.

Data @ Work:

Talking artificial intelligence and machine learning is one thing. But for many companies, true AI and ML are still more about potential rather than practical application. Jon Fortt sits down with Snowflake chairman and CEO Frank Slootman and Livongo founder and chairman Glen Tullman to talk about getting data out of narrow silos and into the hands of more employees and consumers.

Talent @ Work:

Transformative new technologies require transformed teams. How can organizations develop a dynamic and nimble workforce that can not only adapt to, but also drive and leverage innovation? "The Godfather of Data Analytics" and co-founder of SAS Jim Goodnight sits down with Deirdre Bosa.

Security @ Work

Assistant special agent in charge of cyber at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Sanjay Virmani presents at the CNBC @Work Summit on insider threats and how to spot them at your organizations.

We know about cyberthreats coming from abroad, whether they be nation-states or organized criminals. But as recent events have proved, sometimes the threat is as close as the next cubicle over. How should organizations balance the need to provide more access to more people, with the possibility that one person can create havoc? How is that person identified before it's too late, and how is any possible damage mitigated? Former principal deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon and Uber chief trust and security officer Matt Olsen sit down with The Cipher Brief's Suzanne Kelly.