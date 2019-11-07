This $65 bottle of eco-vodka removes carbon dioxide from the air

Each bottle of Air Co. vodka, which launched Thursday, soaks up as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as eight fully grown trees, according to Air Co. co-founder Gregory Constantine.

"In other words, each bottle removes one pound of carbon dioxide from the air through its entire life cycle," Constantine tells CNBC Make It.

The vodka, which costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle, is made from only two ingredients, carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) and water. That's unlike traditional vodka, which is typically made by fermenting grains such as corn, potato and wheat. Producing a typical bottle of vodka could create around 13 pounds of greenhouse gases, according to Fast Company, while Air Co.'s product is carbon negative, removing a pound of carbon from the air with every bottle produced.

Air Co. says its patented system works by using (renewable solar) electricity to turn carbon from the air into pure ethanol.

Its process is "inspired by photosynthesis in nature, where plants breathe in CO2. They take up water, and they use energy in the form of sunlight to make things like sugars and to make other higher-value hydrocarbons, with oxygen as the sole by-product. Same thing with our process: The only by-product is oxygen," electrochemist and co-founder Stafford Sheehan told Fast Company.

"The process uses the same principles as photosynthesis in plants but does so more efficiently," Constantine tells CNBC Make It.

Air Co.'s technology splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, then combines the hydrogen with carbon dioxide (collected from factories near its Brooklyn, New York headquarters), which creates alcohol and water, only emitting oxygen into the atmosphere. The water is then removed via distilling, leaving behind the alcohol. Air Co. says its vodka is also free of the impurities that can left behind from the grains used in traditional vodka production.