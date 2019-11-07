Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Match Group, Twitter, Papa John's & more

In this photo illustration the Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen displaying Twitter logos.

"We believe the LT fundamental drivers remain intact: a) the moat (growth & scale) around Tinder is widening; b) efficient allocation of marketing dollars across a family of brands to produce operating leverage & outsized returns; & c) MTCH mgmt remains top notch in terms of capital allocation across its own equity, new brand/product launches & potential M&A. We think current valuation represents a compelling risk/reward with the IAC spin-off (expected in 1H'20) acting as a potential catalyst - we upgrade our rating to Buy and see 30%+ upside to our new $88 PT."

Evercore downgraded the stock and said it was concerned about the social media company's rising costs.

"While bulls will continue to point to a potential return to the >15% GAAP OI margins achieved in FY18 as an opportunity, in our view, 2018 represented a period of unsustainably high margins; last year, TWTR reaped the benefits of a period of sustained underinvestment. This underinvestment, in our view, played a key role in causing the "bugs" that resulted in last quarter's surprise revenue miss. While we believe 3Q's specific tech issues can be addressed in coming quarters, if TWTR is to approach the level of long-term revenue growth implied by consensus, the prerequisite will likely be ongoing growth in R&D spend at rates faster than those of revenue."

