Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Match Group, Twitter, Papa John's & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS is upgrading Match Group to buy from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI is downgrading Twitter to underperform from in line.
  • Guggenheim is upgrading Capri Holdings to buy from neutral.
  • MKM is downgrading Papa John's to neutral from buy.
  • Piper Jaffray is downgrading Expedia to neutral from overweight.
  • KeyBanc is downgrading Fossil to equal weight from sector weight.
  • DA Davidson is downgrading Canada Goose to neutral from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley is downgrading Mylan to equal weight from overweight.
In this photo illustration the Twitter logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a computer screen displaying Twitter logos.
Chesnot | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

UBS upgraded Match Group to 'buy' from 'neutral'

UBS upgraded the operator of online dating sites and said it thinks the valuation represents a "compelling" risk/reward.

"We believe the LT fundamental drivers remain intact: a) the moat (growth & scale) around Tinder is widening; b) efficient allocation of marketing dollars across a family of brands to produce operating leverage & outsized returns; & c) MTCH mgmt remains top notch in terms of capital allocation across its own equity, new brand/product launches & potential M&A. We think current valuation represents a compelling risk/reward with the IAC spin-off (expected in 1H'20) acting as a potential catalyst - we upgrade our rating to Buy and see 30%+ upside to our new $88 PT."

Evercore ISI downgraded Twitter to 'underperform' from 'in line'

Evercore downgraded the stock and said it was concerned about  the social media company's rising costs.

"While bulls will continue to point to a potential return to the >15% GAAP OI margins achieved in FY18 as an opportunity, in our view, 2018 represented a period of unsustainably high margins; last year, TWTR reaped the benefits of a period of sustained underinvestment. This underinvestment, in our view, played a key role in causing the "bugs" that resulted in last quarter's surprise revenue miss. While we believe 3Q's specific tech issues can be addressed in coming quarters, if TWTR is to approach the level of long-term revenue growth implied by consensus, the prerequisite will likely be ongoing growth in R&D spend at rates faster than those of revenue."

Read more about this call here.