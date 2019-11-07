China starts development of 6G, having just turned on its 5G mobile network

China has officially launched research and development work for 6G mobile networks, having only just rolled out 5G.

The Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement posted Wednesday, that it will set up two working groups to carry out the task.

One group will consist of relevant government departments responsible for promoting how 6G research and development will be carried out. The other team will be made up of 37 universities, research institutes and enterprises, which will lay out the technical side of 6G and offer advice.

5G refers to next-generation mobile networks that offer super-fast data speeds that promise to support technologies like driverless cars and virtual reality. China turned on its 5G networks earlier this month ahead of an initial 2020 schedule.

To be clear, 5G is still in its infancy with most people around the world are still on 4G networks.

While there is a lot of hype around 5G, it is still unclear what kind of impact 5G might have on industries and consumer beyond fast download speeds in reality.