Disney CEO Bob Iger says FX shows will have 'huge presence' on Hulu, will produce new content

Disney has finally revealed its plans for the former Fox network FX.

"We're going to create a huge FX presence on Hulu," Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, told Julia Boorstin on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Thursday.

The network is slated to create original content for the streaming service. Currently, four new programs are in production with releases planned to start in late March, Iger said. Additionally, FX shows that air on the network will be available to stream on Hulu within hours of going live on television.

It was unclear how networks like FX would fit into Disney's streaming strategy when the company closed the multi-billion deal to buy Fox's assets earlier this year. After all, shows like "Fosse Verdon," "Atlanta," "Baskets," and "Archer" don't fit the mold of Disney's family-friendly Disney+.

"I think it's a really good thing because of the brand FX represents," Iger added. "Meaning the power of its programming, the quality of its programming. I think it's a great thing for Hulu and good for FX."

Debuting next March will be "Devs," a limited series tech-thriller about a young software engineer who suspects her boyfriend's suicide was foul play. In her quest to discover the truth, she uncovers a technology-based conspiracy. The show is from Alex Garland, an Academy Award-nominated director and will star Sonoya Mizuno ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreations"), Jin Ha ("Hot Air") and Alison Pill ("The Newsroom").

Also arriving in the spring is "Mrs. America," a limited series from Academy Award-nominated producer Stacey Sher ("Pulp Fiction") and Emmy Award-winning writer Dahvi Waller ("Mad Men"). The show centers around the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, played by Cate Blanchett ("Carol").

Rose Byrne is set to play Gloria Steinem alongside actors Tracey Ullman (playing Betty Friedan), Elizabeth Banks (Jill Ruckelshaus), Uzo Aduba (Shirley Chisholm) and Margo Martindale (Bella Abzug). Sarah Paulson and John Slattery also star.

In the summer, "A Teacher" will be available on Hulu. Another limited series, this one from writer-director Hannah Fidell ("The Long Dumb Road"), is based on Fidell's film of the same name. The story exposes an intimate connection between a female high school teacher (Kate Mara) and an underage male student (Nick Robinson).

Finally, in the fall, "The Old Man" will arrive on the streaming service. The drama series will star Jeff Bridges as a retired CIA officer who is targeted by an assassin. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name.