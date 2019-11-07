Disney's ESPN is caught in strategic limbo as the company moves slowly toward streaming

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The future of Disney is streaming, and the past is linear cable television. But the present is a weird mix of the two.

Disney's high-profile asset ESPN is awkwardly caught in the middle.

The Disney-owned sports network has been a profit engine for decades, earning billions of dollars each year from advertising and cable affiliate fees. At the same time, Disney is betting its future on Disney+, its $6.99-a-month family-oriented streaming service, which goes live on Nov. 12. It will include a nearly full library of old Disney and Pixar movies, "Star Wars" and Marvel films, original programming, library episodes of shows like "The Simpsons" and quite a bit more.

What consumers won't find in Disney+ is sports.

Disney has a separate sports streaming product, the nascent $4.99-per-month ESPN+, which has some live sports, including UFC, but airs zero NBA or NFL games. ESPN+ has only 2.4 million subscribers after launching in April 2018. By way of comparison, Disney+ will probably have about 2 million subscribers after just one day on the market, according to LightShed analyst Rich Greenfield (in part because Verizon wireless subscribers will get a year of Disney+ for free).

The result puts Disney in a bit of a dilemma when it comes to ESPN. The sports network is an economic juggernaut that generates about $10.3 billion in annual revenue, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. But it's an non-factor for Disney+, the product by which investors will judge Bob Iger's company going forward.

Iger's plan seems to be to thread the needle, preparing for a day when ESPN+ is a stronger product with popular sports rights, while not rocking the boat on ESPN's value for the next few years. He's basically been forced into this strategy, as rights for nearly every major U.S. sports league are tied up until 2021 or 2022. It's also a good strategy: ESPN continues to be able to raise affiliate fees and advertising rates as it becomes more and more essential to the cable bundle with its event-driven live programming. Nevertheless, UBS estimates more than 12 million American households will ditch traditional pay-TV by the end of next year. And that means fewer ESPN subscribers.

One plan to boost ESPN+ while keeping ESPN steady may involve the NFL Sunday Ticket, which shows every out-of-market NFL game each Sunday. Several Disney executives covet Sunday Ticket and would like to own the rights to it, bundling it with ESPN+, according to people familiar with the matter. This could happen in 2022 if Sunday Ticket ends its deal with AT&T's DirecTV, which currently charges more than $300 for the annual product to help offset the cost -- about $1.5 billion per year for 8 years.

Meanwhile, Disney is juggling two opposing viewpoints internally about ESPN's future as a linear TV network, according to people familiar with the matter. The first camp, which includes longtime TV executive Norby Williamson, favors focusing on sports highlights -- a "back to the future" play centered around "SportsCenter." The second, which includes executive producer Erik Rydholm, believes riskier and edgier shows are necessary to draw younger and more diverse audiences.

Complicating the scene further, a slew of new entrants could bid for live sports rights in the coming years, including Amazon, Google and Apple. This would give the leagues more choice in terms of potential partners, which could heighten ESPN's aversion to say anything about controversial topics like China's relationship with the NBA, the NFL's problems addressing concussions or political issues such as Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the National Anthem. "SportsCenter" may be ESPN's most non-controversial programming.

Disney reports its fourth-quarter earnings after Thursday's market close. Analysts estimate the company will generate revenue of about $19 billion for the quarter.