The EU's next move to rein in tech giants could be regulation on political ads

LISBON, Portugal — A top EU official weighed in on the debate over political ads on tech platforms Thursday, telling CNBC that European lawmakers will determine the rules while companies including Facebook and Twitter must obey them.

In an interview from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Vera Jourova, EU commissioner for justice, consumers and gender equality, said lawmakers in Brussels will introduce rules for more transparency in political campaigning "so people know who is behind the campaigning, who pays (for) it, what are the interests."

Further legislation around political ads would bolster the EU's efforts to take a leading role regulating the world's biggest technology companies on issues ranging from disinformation to competition and data privacy.

"For us the task of the day is to come up with the rules which will protect the autonomous decision-making of the voters," she said. "We don't want the elections to be the competition of dirty methods like Cambridge Analytica, dirty money and unclear intentions."

Last year, Facebook revealed political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the data of up to 87 million users and used it, in part, to target ads for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.