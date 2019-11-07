Growing internet uptake could risk widening gender inequality

As internet rollout continues to gain pace in developing countries, experts have warned that it could risk perpetuating and even exacerbating existing gender inequalities.

New research from the International Telecommunication Union, which is a United Nations specialized agency, found that despite rising global internet penetration, a subsequent digital gender gap could potentially hinder women's access to education, healthcare and other government services.

The digital gender gap is defined as the gap between men and women's access to technology.

Today, some 4.1 billion people globally — or 53.6% of the population — have access to the internet. Yet, according to the ITU, that accessibility is significantly skewed in favor of men. Globally, 58% of all men have access to the internet, versus less than half (48%) of woman.

That gap is especially visible in Asia Pacific, Africa and the Arab States, where, according to the report, it is growing.