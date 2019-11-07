New Zealand politician, 25, fires 'OK, Boomer' to shut down heckling from older MP

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick during the 2017 Green Party Conference at AUT Auckland, New Zealand.

A 25-year-old politician for the New Zealand Green party has shut down an older member of parliament who was heckling her, with the response "OK, Boomer."

Chlöe Swarbrick was speaking in the New Zealand parliament on Tuesday about the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill.

She said: "How many world leaders, for how many decades have seen and known what is coming, but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep it behind closed doors? My generation and the generations after me do not have that luxury."

"In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old, yet right now the average age of this 52nd parliament is 49 years old," continued Swarbrick, before she was suddenly interrupted by an older MP, to which she responded by raising her hand and saying "OK, Boomer," landing a swift putdown to the heckler.

Swarbrick continued: "Current political institutions have proven themselves incompetent at thinking outside of a short political term."

"Boomer" is short for baby boomer — a term describing people born between 1946 and 1964.

Swarbrick's heckler was Todd Muller, a member of New Zealand's centre-right National Party and an opposition spokeperson for climate change.

Muller took to Twitter to defend himself and suggest that he wasn't even a baby boomer.