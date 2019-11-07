New York company charged with illegal sale of Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment to U.S. government, private firms

Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, speaks to the press following the sentencing hearing for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman outside federal court, July 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

A Long Island, New York-based company and seven of its current and former employees have been charged with illegally importing Chinese-made surveillance and security equipment and selling it to U.S. government agencies, military branches and private customers.

The company, Aventura Technologies, was raided early Thursday for selling the equipment, which, according to prosecutors, the firm had allegedly claimed was made in the United States. Aventura's website describes the company as a security hardware and software manufacturer.

Scams to import cheap equipment and re-label it as made in America are relatively common. However, the allegations in the case illustrate how, despite attempts by the U.S. to limit importing certain Chinese technologies on national security grounds, equipment still ends up in the supply chain and is used even in sensitive government facilities.

Some of the equipment sold by Aventura ended up on U.S. military bases and vessels, according to prosecutors.

"Because of misrepresentations made to the U.S. government, Aventura was paid tens of millions of dollars for Chinese manufactured surveillance systems that ended up on Army and Air Force bases, Department of Energy facilities, on Navy installations and even on U.S. aircraft carriers," U.S. Attorney Richard Donaghue said in a press conference Thursday.

Federal authorities targeted Aventura's "entire senior management" team in the complaint, Donoghue said. Aventura claimed its equipment was being manufactured in Commack, New York, while prosecutors say the hardware was actually being made in China. The alleged scheme included adding fake "Made in the USA" labels to the equipment, prosecutors said.

The company has allegedly been engaged in importing and reselling the equipment for more than 13 years, Donaghue said. Some of the systems had "known vulnerabilities," he said. Since 2010, the company received approximately 1,000 shipments of "sophisticated" electronic equipment from China, according to authorities.

Prosecutors also allege that Aventura executives "conspired" with Chinese suppliers to "modify" the products to conceal the fact that they had been manufactured in China. This included modifying the markings on circuit boards and certain "identifiers" in software code, Donaghue said.

The U.S. recently added a number of Chinese companies in the security and surveillance industries to its list of banned suppliers, which already included some of the country's largest equipment makers, Huawei and ZTE. The new blacklist includes surveillance industry giants Hikvision and Dahua Technology, as well as important Chinese companies in the digital forensics, information security and facial recognition sectors.

