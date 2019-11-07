Spain could remain in political limbo despite upcoming election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a debate on the government's 2019 budget during a parliament session in Madrid on February 13, 2019.

Spain is unlikely to end seven months of political uncertainty with an upcoming election Sunday, analysts told CNBC.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez won a general election in April but failed to build a parliamentary majority to back his government. After months of failed negotiations between Sanchez's Socialist Party and other political groups, the Spanish King called for a new vote to be held November 10.

"Based on current polls and seat projections, forming a government will in fact be more difficult after the next election," Maartje Wijffelaars, senior economist at RaboResearch told CNBC Monday.

The latest polls give 27% of support to Sanchez's Socialist Party, followed by the pro-business Partido Popular (PP) with 21% of votes. None of the two parties – which until recently dominated Spanish politics – are likely to have enough support to form a majority government.

During the election in April, Sanchez received 29% of the votes and the PP party got 17% of support.

"Whichever the ups and downs of this former hegemonic parties are, none will be able to govern alone. Agreements and consensus will be a must for whoever shall form the next executive in Spain," Juan Soto, executive director at the Spanish think tank Civismo.

As many as 13 parties are expected to win seats in the Spanish Parliament, according to Eurasia Group.